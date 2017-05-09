Hydrant Flushing to Take Place in Brighton this Week

May 9, 2017

The city of Brighton is conducting its annual spring flushing of city fire hydrants this week.



The city conducts hydrant flushing twice per year — in the spring and fall — to remove heavy sediment from the water. The flushing began Monday night at midnight and will continue until 3:30 this afternoon. On Wednesday and Thursday, hydrant flushing will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The procedure may be repeated on Friday, if deemed necessary.



If the flushing causes any discoloration of faucet water in homes, residents are asked to run their tap water for 10 minutes. If by that time the tap water is still discolored, they are asked to wait an hour and try again. If tap water remains discolored, affected residents are asked to call city Utilities Director Tim Krugh at 810-844-5113.



The city’s water division maintains 37 miles of water mains, two water storage towers and two treatment plants which treat and pump one million gallons of water daily to city residents and businesses, as well as to residential and commercial customers in portions of the surrounding townships. (TT)