Parts Failure At Pepsi Plant In Howell Prompts Advisory

May 8, 2017

A breakdown in the manufacturing process at the Pepsi bottling plant in Howell has prompted the soda-maker to ask that customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.



According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, an investigation was initiated by a consumer complaint that determined certain products contained metal flecks due to a parts failure during bottling at the Howell plant. PepsiCo says there's no safety issue, although the company says it received 18 complaints of a metallic taste, from late February to early April. Laboratory analysis identified the small flecks between .1 and .3 millimeters as iron and chromium. In March, Pepsi removed the cola from nearly 200 Michigan stores. Other Pepsi products are not affected.



PepsiCo says bottles with product codes HC022373 and HC022473 should be returned to stores if customers still have them. Anyone with questions can call (866) 433-2652. (AP)