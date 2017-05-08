Local Explorer Post Takes Top Spot At State Competition

May 8, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Explorers came out on top at a recent statewide competition.



The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Association Committee State Competition was held in Battle Creek the last weekend in April featuring 40 teams from around the state including two teams from Illinois. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office sent three Explorer teams to compete, one of which took first place with a score of 377 out of 400. The teams competed in four different police scenarios, Domestic Violence Investigations, High Risk Traffic Stops, Traffic Crash Investigations and Building Searches, for the prize trophy, The Governor’s Cup. The Explorer program includes teens and young adults with a strong interest in law enforcement. The program provides opportunities to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement firsthand.



Team 1 consisted of Explorer Sheriff Shannon McKee, Explorer Undersheriff Julie Craig, Explorer Sergeant Todd Niemi, Explorers Matthew Greydanus, and Amy Parks. Team 2 consisted of Explorer Sergeant Sydney Rupp, and Explorers Elle Marshall, Jenna Hanish, and Luke Kaarto. Team 3 consisted of Explorers Garrett Micallef, Michaela Goble, Carissa DelProposto, and John Shemetulskis. Explorers Niklas Varga and Alyssa Boze went to observe. Team 2 scored 359 point and placed 7th while Team 3 scored 352 for 13th overall. Deputy Brad Neff, who leads the program, said the Sheriff’s Office commends the teams on their commitment to public service, their hard work, and dedication in representing the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Explorer Program. (JK)



Pictured - Top Row - Trooper Olivia Sivy, Officer Josh Pedersen (Flint Township), Niklas Varga, John Shemetulskis, Sydney Rupp, Amy Parks, Matt Greydanus, Carissa DelProposto, Luke Kaarto, Deputy Brad Neff, Former Explorer Estin Cantrell



Bottom Row - Jenna Hanish, Garrett Micallef, Todd Niemi, Julie Craig, Shannon McKee, Elle Marshall, Michaela Goble, Alyssa Boze

