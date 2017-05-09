Deadline Wednesday To Vote For Howell High School In Design Contest

May 9, 2017

Community votes are still needed to help Howell students earn a spot in the top five in a competition based on original shoe designs.



Howell High School has been named one of the top 50 semi-finalists in the 2017 Vans Custom Culture Art Competition. For the contest, students in the school’s advanced digital imaging class created four custom shoe designs based on themes of Vans’ “Off the Wall” lifestyle: action sports, arts, music and local flavor. The four designs created by Howell students were made by hand using a 3-D printer pen. As a top 50 semi-finalist, Howell’s custom designs are showcased with the other finalists online where the public can vote once per day for their favorite design until this Wednesday.



Howell High School was the only Michigan school to be named a top 50 semi-finalist and students are hoping to make it into the top five. The competition culminates in a final event in June. The winning school will receive $50,000 toward its art program and the potential to have one of its designs sold in Vans retail locations.



A link to the voting site is provided. (JM)