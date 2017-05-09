Four New Buses Part Of Howell District's Capital Improvement Budget

May 9, 2017

The Howell Board of Education has approved the purchase of four new school buses for the 2017/18 school year.



During Monday’s board meeting, the board discussed their capital improvement spending plans with the largest purchase request for $320,000 to obtain four new buses at $80,000 each. Superintendent Erin Macgregor says that this is a much needed expense and is expected over time.



With approval of all of the capital improvement projects, the district will be spending just over $703,000 for the 2017/18 fiscal year. Other projects include improvements for roofing, flooring, and playgrounds. (DF/JK)