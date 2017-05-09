Howell School Board Praises Senior Survivor Success

May 9, 2017

The Howell Schools Board of Education had an opportunity Monday night to note another successful year for the high school’s Senior Survivor fundraising project.



For the 10th consecutive year Howell High School organized their Senior Survivor competition among its students in an effort to help raise funds for suicide awareness. This competition, based off of the television series, Survivor, places students in several games and competitions in an effort to help raise money for a good cause. This year the project was able to raise $78,000 for The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock says it’s a very worthy organization and well deserving of the funds.



Participants from this year’s Senior Survivor were each individually thanked by members of the board while also receiving a certificate for their efforts. Schrock claims that there is no end in sight for this yearly project, and that it will definitely continue next year. (DF/JK)