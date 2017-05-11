Blessing Of The Bikes On Sunday, May 21st

May 11, 2017

A blessing of the bikes event is planned in Howell later this month.



With warmer weather comes more motorcycles and bicycles on roads throughout Livingston County, thus motorists are reminded to “look twice, save a life”. Now that spring is here, the First United Methodist Church on Bower Street in Howell is gearing up to hold its 2nd annual Blessing of the Bikes event on Sunday, May 21st.



The blessing will take place in between church services at 10:15am. Individuals are encouraged to bring their two wheeled bike, whether a motorcycle or a bicycle, to get blessed for a safe riding season. WHMI Stock Photo. (JM)