More Lane Closures On US-23

May 10, 2017

Construction and closures are planned on US-23 at Barker Road and North Territorial this week and weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is advising of overnight single lane closures and around-the-clock weekend single lane closures on US-23 at Barker Road for concrete patch work.



Single lane closures will take place between 7pm and 5am on southbound US-23 through Friday.



Single lane closures are also planned on each night through Friday on northbound US-23 between 8pm and 7am.



A continuous single lane closure will be in effect for the weekend, starting at 8pm Friday through 5am on Monday.



Additionally there will be overnight, single lane closures on US-23 from North Territorial Road to 6 Mile Road in each direction from Wednesday through Friday for paving. (JM)