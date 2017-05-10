Poker Run Charity Ride To Benefit Big Red Barrel Project

May 10, 2017

A combination of a “charity ride” around Livingston County and a game of poker will raise funds for a drug take-back program next weekend.



The Poker Run to benefit the Big Red Barrel project will kick off at the American Spirit Center VFW Post 4357 in Brighton on Saturday May 20th. Any type of vehicle or motorcycle is welcome to participate in the event which will raise money to promote safe and secure disposal of unwanted or unused prescription drugs.



Big Red Barrels are permanent prescription drug collection units found across the state that allow community members to dispose of prescription medication, while raising awareness about prescription drug abuse. The Big Red Barrel is a program of the Livingston County Community Alliance.



LCCA Activity Specialist Terry Murray says event participants will meet at the American Spirit Center, where registration will be held from 11am to 1pm. Riders will be given a route, estimated to be between 160 and 180 miles long, with five or six stop points. At each point, riders will be given a playing card so that when all Poker Run participants return to the American Spirit Center around 4pm, the rider with the best poker hand will be deemed the winner.



The event will continue with live music, food, and a 50/50 drawing. A Big Red Barrel will be present as well for anyone interested in disposing medication. Tickets are $15 per vehicle and $5 a person. (DK)