NFL's James Lofton To Present Honor To Pinckney Student

May 12, 2017

One of professional football’s all-time greats will be in Pinckney next week to present a student with a Hall-of-Fame honor.



Hannah Kerns is one of 25 student-athletes nationwide who will be recognized as an Award for Excellence finalist by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and U.S. Army. The event will take place as part of Pinckney High School’s Achievement Day ceremony next Wednesday, May 17th. The award focuses on students who show great athletic achievement, an excellence in academics, and show strong community engagement. In addition to receiving the honor, Kerns will in turn recognize Sharyl Meyer as a teacher- mentor who has made a big difference in her life.



Presenting the award to Kerns will be 2003 inductee to the Hall of Fame, James Lofton. Lofton was the first NFL player to gain 14,000 receiving yards and was a part of 3 of the 4 Buffalo Bills teams that appeared in the Super Bowl in the early 1990’s. Kerns, with the other finalists, will attend a special luncheon during the Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week in August where the winner will be announced. (MK)