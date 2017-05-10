Brighton Council Approves 2017-18 Budget At Special Meeting

May 10, 2017

As a result of a special meeting Tuesday night, the overall budget in Brighton for the 2017-18 fiscal year starting July 1 will be $20.2 million, an increase of $3 million. That includes the general fund, plus all fees, services, and other charges. The general fund budget adopted by council for the coming year will be $8.5 million, vs. $8.1 million for the current year ending June 30.



City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that while it’s a good spending plan overall, the city still has some unmet needs, particularly its roads. The millage levy in the city will remain essentially the same, going up 0.0002 of a mill, to 15.7705 mills. The total millage includes an operating levy of 15.27 mills, an economic development levy of 0.12 mill and a law enforcement-public safety millage of 0.38 mill.



According to city Finance Director Gretchen Gomolka, city residents will get a break on their water and sewer charges, which will decrease by 2.1%. However, the trash collection fee will go up. Waste Management’s contract with the city calls for a 2.5% hike in what it charges to pick up and dispose of trash and recyclables, and that will be passed on to residents. As a result, beginning July 1st, the refuse collection fee will go up from $14.84 per month to $15.21.



The original proposed budget called for a decrease of from $2,000 to $500 in the annual contribution to the Brighton Area Historical Society. However, Council Member Jim Bohn said that since the group is doing such a good job of restoring headstones at the Old Village Cemetery, the donation should remain at $2,000, an amount approved by council.



The end-of-year fund balance is projected at $1.3 million, a slight increase over the projected fund balance at the end of this year. (TT)

