Five People Reported Killed In Oceola Township

May 10, 2017

A crash late Tuesday night in Oceola Township has reportedly left five people dead.



The crash at M-59 and Argentine Road took place at about 10:40pm when one vehicle ran a stop sign, and slammed into another. At least one of the vehicles involved in the crash also caught fire. Livingston County Central Dispatch says the roadway was closed until just before 5am as a result of the crash, which is being investigated by the State Police at the Brighton Post.



There are also reports that at least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Picture courtesy of WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com (JK)