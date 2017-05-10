Suspect Hospitalized After Shooting At Old State Police Post

May 10, 2017

A Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post and a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy were involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Brighton Township.



According to a state police news release, one person is in custody and being treated at a local hospital after the shooting, which happened on Spencer Road near Old US-23 at the old State Police Brighton Post. Brighton police also assisted at the scene.



The incident is being investigated by the MSP Investigative Response Team. More information is expected to be released later today.

