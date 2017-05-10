Mike Rogers Among Possible Choices To Head FBI

May 10, 2017

Former Congressman Mike Rogers is among the names being mentioned to replace fired-FBI Director James Comey.



Comey, who had six years left in his term, was fired abruptly Tuesday by President Trump, who cited his inability to “effectively lead the bureau.” Among the issues mentioned as factors in the decision included Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. The White House almost immediately indicated that a search was underway for a replacement. At the top of most lists for possible replacements is Rogers, the Howell Republican who was once an FBI agent before going into politics. He served as Chair of the House Intelligence Committee before deciding to step away from Congress in 2013. That was the same year Comey was selected by former President Obama to become the FBI Director, beating out a list of candidates that also included Rogers, who was endorsed by the FBI Agents Association, a group of 13,000 current and former agents.



Following yesterday’s firing, Rogers put out a statement saying it was “absolutely critical” that the replacement process be as smooth and efficient as possible to “ensure that the FBI gets back on its feet and resumes its focus on its critical law enforcement, national security, and counter intelligence missions.” Other names mentioned as replacements include Ken Wainstein, the former head of the Justice Department's National Security Division and Michael Mason, a former executive assistant FBI director.



The decision to fire Comey has renewed calls by Democrats for the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into ties between Trump officials and Russian meddling in last year’s election. Some Republicans, including West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, have also questioned the move.



Rogers had previously worked with the Trump transition team on national-security issues, but was let go shortly after the election when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lost favor with the President-elect. Christie had brought Rogers on board. (JK)