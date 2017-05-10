Woman Killed In Crash Was MDOC Probation Agent Of The Year

An Oakland County probation agent is among the identified victims in a deadly crash late Tuesday.



Five people are dead after a driver blew through a rural stop sign and smashed into another vehicle. The victims include Candice Dunn, who was killed after being honored at a banquet as Michigan’s 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year.



Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette commented Agent Dunn was a member of the Michigan Department of Corrections in Oakland County for 12 years and will be remembered for her immense dedication to improving the lives of others.



State Police say a 22-year-old driver from Fenton was driving southbound on Argentine Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with M-59 and slammed into an SUV heading eastbound. One of the cars then burst into flames after coming to rest in a wooded area, just off the roadway.



Two backseat passengers were killed in the southbound car while three people died in the SUV. They were identified as the 35-year-old Dunn of Oakland County, her 70-year-old mother from Macomb County and her mother's 70-year-old boyfriend from Macomb County. Corrections Department Spokesman Chris Gautz said Dunn's boyfriend, who was driving the SUV, survived, but remains in critical condition. The Fenton man and his front-seat passenger were hospitalized in critical condition. MDOC photo. (JM)