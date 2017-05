911 Having Problems With Land Lines

May 10, 2017

Livingston County Central Dispatch is currently experiencing some land line outages.



Anyone that tries to call 911 from the following exchanges will not be able to get through until the problem is corrected:

517-545, 517-548, 517-540, 517-552, 517-546



To call 911 for an emergency, individuals must dial 517-546-9111 until the issues are resolved. (JM)