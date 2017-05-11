Lansing Man Bound Over To Trial For High-Speed Chase

May 11, 2017

A Lansing man who fled from police, leading a high-speed chase on I-96, is headed to trial.



35-year-old Deron Maurice Wilson was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday, after a judge found there was enough evidence to send his case to trial. Wilson is charged as a habitual offender with 2nd degree fleeing a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license, open intoxicants, and felony firearms.



The charges stem from the April 15th incident, which followed after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Wilson over for a traffic violation. Wilson took off, leading a high speed chase on I-96. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says Wilson traveled east, and then exited at D-19. He then traveled north and re-entered I-96 headed west. Murphy says deputies pursued Wilson until the chase became a safety concern. Not long after, his vehicle was spotted in Lansing and he was arrested without incident.



Future court dates for Wilson have not been scheduled at this time. (DK)