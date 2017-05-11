Applications For Vacant Trustee Seat Being Accepted In Village Of Pinckey

May 11, 2017

The Village of Pinckney is accepting applications to fill a soon-to-be vacant spot on the Village Council.



Earlier this week, Trustee Heather Menosky notified the board of her decision to resign effective May 31st. Clerk Amy Salowitz said Menosky is moving out of the district and, while still being in the area, will be missed by the village. Menosky will have served for 6 ½ years, was president pro-tem for the last 4, and participated in multiple committees during her tenure. Applicants wishful of fulfilling her term, which ends in November 2018, can pick up an application packet at the Village Hall or online at villageofpinckney.org. The link is below.



The packet asks basic questions about residency, whether or not the applicant is a registered voter, and what kind skill sets they can bring to village and social activities. Salowitz encourages anyone interested to return their application before June 1st, with the hope that council can start conducting interviews at their first meeting next month.