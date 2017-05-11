Volunteers Needed For Imagination Station Spring Clean-Up Event

Volunteers are being sought to help clean up and tidy the Imagination Station at the Millpond in Brighton, this weekend.



The 6th Annual Spring Kickoff Event at the Imagination Station is scheduled for this Saturday, May 13th, from 9am until noon. The Playground Volunteer Group is asking anyone who is interested in helping with many of the various spring cleaning tasks needed to come by and lend a hand. There are jobs for all ages and skill levels, and the city will provide all of the tools needed. The major task at hand is laying new mulch across the grounds. Other general cleanups include trimming shrubs, pulling weeds, cleaning tables, painting, and more. Volunteers will also receive a goodie bag filled with incentives from local businesses, as a thank you.



Imagination Station volunteers will continue to meet on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month at the same time through October 28th. For any further information or questions, email volunteer coordinator Renee Pettengill at brightonimaginationstation@gmail.com. (MK)