South Hill & Grand River Project In Lyon Township Postponed To 2018

May 15, 2017

Improvements to a busy intersection in Lyon Township will be offset by grant funds, although the project has been postponed to next year.



A $1.6 (m) million project is planned at the intersection of South Hill Road and Grand River in Lyon Township. A traffic signal will be added and the intersection reconfigured to add dedicated left, right and through lanes in all four quadrants. The Road Commission for Oakland County has been awarded a $1 million Transportation Economic Development Fund grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The remainder of the project cost is $675,000 and will be split between the road commission, Magna International and Lyon Township.



The grant will support a recently constructed manufacturing facility at the intersection and 250 jobs. Cosma Body Assembly of Michigan is a manufacturing division of Magna International that produces underbody structural components for global automakers.



Road Commission for Oakland County spokesman Craig Bryson tells WHMI the project is going forward but due to the timing of the grant award, it had to be delayed until 2018.



The company had concerns about access due to high traffic volumes on Grand River Avenue and the grant will help fund road improvements needed to facilitate economic growth. As part of the project, the Road Commission will construct acceleration and deceleration lanes at driveways to the facility, in addition to reconstructing the Grand River/South Hill Road intersection. (JM)