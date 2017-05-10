Man Shot After Pointing Gun At Police In Brighton Township

May 10, 2017

A 36-year-old man has been shot after a confrontation with police outside a Livingston County home.



State police say a man was wounded in Brighton Township Tuesday night when he pointed a pistol at officers.



A trooper responded to a home in the area of Old US-23 and Spencer Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a welfare check request. Police say the man, identified as Ian Little, left the home and walked toward the trooper who retreated to cover and called for additional officers.



State police, Livingston County sheriff's deputies and Brighton police officers arrived. Little refused to obey commands to drop the handgun and was walking toward the officers when he was shot. He was taken to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.



The incident is under investigation. (JK)