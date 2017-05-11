Driver Blamed For Fatal Crash Had License Suspended

May 11, 2017

The driver thought to be at fault for the Oceola Township crash that killed five people was driving on a suspended license.



The Detroit News reports the driver’s license of 22-year-old Matthew Carrier (pictured) was suspended due to unpaid traffic ticket and that records show his past citations include careless driving, speeding, operating while impaired by liquor and driving on a suspended license. Carrier was driving a vehicle southbound on Argentine Road Tuesday night when State Police say he failed to stop at the intersection with M-59 and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.



Killed in the eastbound car was 35-year-old Candice Dunn, who was returning from a banquet in East Lansing where she had just been recognized as the Michigan Probation Agent of the Year. Dunn's mother, 69-year-old Linda Hurley and her mother's boyfriend, 73-year-old Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, both of Macomb County, were also killed, while Dunn’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Albert Boswell, who was driving, was hospitalized in critical condition. Carrier was also hospitalized in critical condition. His front seat passenger, 20-year-old Justin Henderson, was killed, as was rear passenger, 24-year-old Preston Wetzel. Rear driver-side passenger, 23-year-old Kyle Lixie, was also hospitalized in critical condition. They were all from Fenton.



While authorities have not said whether alcohol was involved in the crash, a Facebook post by a woman identified as Carrier’s mother indicated that drugs and alcohol were factors. Stephanie Lee Hopper Allen said her son would likely see prison time and that he remembers nothing from the crash. (JK)