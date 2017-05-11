Neither Driver In Fatal Crash Had A Valid Driver's License

May 11, 2017

It now appears that both of the men who were driving vehicles involved in the deadly Oceola Township crash Tuesday were doing so without a valid driver’s license.



Michigan Secretary of State records indicate that the license of 22-year-old Matthew Carrier, who was driving the vehicle believed to be at fault for the crash, was suspended due to unpaid traffic tickets. Carrier also had past citations for careless driving, speeding, operating while impaired by liquor and driving on a suspended license.



Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle, 39-year-old Albert Boswell, was driving with an expired license. Reports indicate Boswell had his license expired in 2002 due to alcohol related incidents in the late 1990s, early 2000s. He was in the process of clearing that up, but he still needed to take a road skills test to get a license.





Boswell was driving a Cadillac (right) eastbound on M-59 Tuesday night when he was rammed by a Subaru (left) driven southbound on Argentine Road by Carrier, who had failed to stop at the intersection. State Police say the crash caused the Cadillac to roll over and the Subaru to catch on fire. Killed in the Cadillac was 35-year-old Candice Dunn, who was returning from a banquet in East Lansing where she had just been recognized as the Michigan Probation Agent of the Year. Dunn's mother, 69-year-old Linda Hurley and her mother's boyfriend, 73-year-old Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, both of Macomb County, were also killed. Boswell was hospitalized in critical condition as was Carrier and a rear seat passenger in his car, 23-year-old Kyle Lixie of Fenton. Two other passengers in the Subaru, 20-year-old Justin Henderson and 24-year-old Preston Wetzel, were killed.



While authorities have not said whether alcohol was involved in the crash, a Facebook post by a woman identified as Carrier’s mother indicated that drugs and alcohol were factors. Stephanie Lee Hopper Allen said her son would likely see prison time and that he remembers nothing from the crash. (JK)