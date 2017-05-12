Protect Yourself And Family From Lyme Disease

May 12, 2017

The Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents to be on the lookout for ticks as the weather warms up. A blacklegged deer tick found within the county has recently been confirmed to be a carrier of the Lyme-disease causing bacteria. Health Department Medical Director Don Lawrenchuk said this is significant because while there have been cases of Lyme Disease in Livingston County residents, until now the tick bites had all occurred elsewhere and were brought back. The ticks that might be a carrier of the bacteria are most active in bushy and wooded areas between April and September. Symptoms of Lyme Disease normally appear 3 to 30 days after being bitten and can include chills, fever, headaches, muscle or joint pain, and a bullseye-shaped rash. Anyone noticing these should contact their health care provider. Tick bites can be most easily prevented by avoiding tick-infested areas and using insect repellants with DEET. Residents who have been in a danger zone should perform daily tick checks. The Health Department recommends wearing light colored clothing to more easily spot them. Ticks usually need 24 hours to begin transmitting the disease-causing bacteria which means early detection is key. More information, including how to have a tick tested can be found by contacting the Livingston County Health Department at (517) 546-9850, or by visiting www.lchd.org. (MK)