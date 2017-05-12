Brighton Community Mourns Passing Of Jack Conely

May 12, 2017

A Brighton businessman with a lengthy family history has passed away.



Jack Conely passed away Wednesday of natural causes. He was 87. A lifetime resident of Livingston County, he is most remembered for his racing and engine building career. A 1987 Motor Sports Hall of Fame inductee, he was nationally recognized for his work with Ford and Chevrolet as well as for his contributions to well-known race teams including Indy and NASCAR.



The Air Force veteran credited much of his success to the time he spent at Father Flannigan’s Boys Town School in Nebraska. Jack Conely is the father of John Conely, who serves on the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education and owns Conely Auto Sales on Grand River in Brighton, which is a family tradition. In the 1920’s John Conely’s grandfather, a World War I Veteran, started selling trucks on Grand River.



Visitation for Jack Conely will be held Tuesday, May 16th from 5-9pm at the Keehn Funeral Home in Brighton, and then again on Wednesday the 17th from 10am to noon, when a funeral service will be held at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jack’s name are suggested to Boys Town. He is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. (JM/JK)