Grand River Work Continues In Brighton

May 12, 2017

The Grand River construction project in the City of Brighton could be moving into a new phase soon.



Officials say unfortunately due to recent inclement weather, concrete work was slowed down but the contractor has been catching up. Right lane closures will continue until the remainder of the concrete work has been completed, which should be soon. DPW Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI there were minor setbacks due to rainy weather but the project is still on schedule.



Crews focused this week on getting concrete repairs and pouring done to try and eliminate the closure of the right lanes. Goch says they’re trying to get the closure centered down to Cross Street so crews can focus on work there. After everything cures, they can begin milling and filling with asphalt. The target date to begin is May 30th but it could happen earlier and work is scheduled to be done at night to lessen the impact on motorists and businesses.



After asphalt work, only intermittent outer lane closures are said to be necessary for right-of-way restoration. The project remains on track to be completed by June 30th. (JM)