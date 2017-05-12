No Jail For Man Who Bought & Registered Vehicle Involved In Officer's Death

May 12, 2017

A Dearborn Heights man charged in connection to an incident that resulted in the death of a Hamburg Township police sergeant has been sentenced.



51-year-old Michael David Kelty is the brother of Steven Kelty. Almost one year ago, Steven Kelty was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of causing the 2014 crash that claimed the life of Hamburg Police Sergeant Jim Sanderson. On September 26th, 2014, the Chevy Trailblazer Steven Kelty was driving collided with Sanderson’s motorcycle at Latson Road and Figurski Drive in Genoa Township. Sanderson, a 20-year veteran of the Hamburg Township Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Steven Kelty has not had a license since 2002, as it was suspended due to six prior drunk driving convictions. Prosecutors say the car that Steven was driving at the time of the crash was purchased and registered for him by his brother because an unlicensed person cannot register a vehicle. Michael Kelty was charged last September and originally faced up to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge for allowing an unlicensed person to drive and in exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the original charge of allowing an unlicensed person to operate a vehicle causing death.



His sentencing, handed down by Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty Thursday, required him to make restitution in the amount of $10,481 to the victim’s family. The money was ordered due the day of his sentencing, which Kelty paid in full. (DK)