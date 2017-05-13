Funeral Services Next Week For Crash Victims

May 13, 2017

Funeral services have been finalized for the five individuals killed in a tragic crash this past Tuesday in Oceola Township.



The crash happened Tuesday night when a Cadillac CTS traveling eastbound on M-59 was rammed by a Subaru traveling southbound on Argentine Road that failed to stop at the intersection. The crash caused the Cadillac to roll over and the Subaru caught on fire. Killed in the Cadillac were 35-year-old Candice Dunn, her mother Linda Hurley and her mother’s boyfriend, Jerome Tortomasi. They were returning from a banquet honoring Dunn as Michigan’s Probation Agent of the Year.



Funeral services for the three are being combined. Visitation will take place Monday and Tuesday in Shelby Township, with a funeral service Wednesday at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Romeo Plank at 21 Mile. Funeral services will also be held next week for the two Fenton men killed in the Subaru.



Funeral services for 18-year-old Justin Henderson will be held at 11am on Monday at the Freedom Center on Shiawassee Avenue in Fenton. A memorial service for 24-year-old Preston Wetzel will be held at 6pm Friday at the Linden Free Methodist Church in Linden.



Meanwhile, at least one of the three people injured remains hospitalized. A University of Michigan Medical Center spokeswoman confirmed that Matthew Carrier, the driver of the Subaru, was listed in serious condition Friday. Information for 39-year-old Albert Boswell, Dunn’s boyfriend who was driving the Cadillac, and 23-year-old Kyle Lixie of Fenton, was not available. (JM)