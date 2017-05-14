Right Lane Closures On Grand River In Brighton Mostly Over

Most of the right lane closures associated with construction on Grand River in the City of Brighton should be done next week.



The majority of concrete work has been completed and the City says most of the outer right lane closures will be ending this week. That will leave the only remaining closure at Cross Street for concrete curing time and crosswalk lighting installation. Motorists might experience intermittent lane closures for right-of-way rehabilitation but those are expected to be short and kept between the hours of 9am and 3pm as the contractor has plans to move swiftly.



Milling and asphalt replacement is still on schedule for May 30th with the work taking place at night in order to alleviate traffic congestion during the day. It will start with milling and leveling being performed one lane at a time with paving beginning after that work has been completed. (JM)