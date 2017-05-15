Project To Improve Safety At 10 Mile/Napier Intersection In Lyon Township

May 15, 2017

A public information meeting is planned later this month about a large construction project in Lyon Township that will improve safety at a busy intersection.



The Road Commission for Oakland County will be constructing a roundabout at Napier and 10 Mile Road and a meeting is planned on May 24th to share information with anyone interested. The meeting will be an open-house format with no formal presentation but staff will be on hand to answer questions and drawings will be available. It’s a two phase project. The first involves actual construction of the roundabout but crews will also be reducing a hill to the west of the intersection, which blocks a clear view as motorists approach it. The hill will be reduced, the roundabout will be constructed and other work will improve drainage at the intersection. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained in the area. Then next year, the second phase will involve the paving of Napier from 9 Mile to 10 Mile.

Road Commission Spokesman Craig Bryson says a formal start date has not yet been nailed down but it will probably be a late July or August time frame, with everything completed and open to traffic in the fall, sometime between October November. He says the ability to close the intersection will allow crews to build it much more quickly than if they had to do it under traffic.



Bryson says the project should significantly improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection, which has an accident problem. He says it’s heavily traveled, on 10 Mile inparticular, and with the hill, it’s been a bit of a problem so the project should resolve the safety issues and make it a much more efficient intersection.



Details about the work and open house on May 24th at the Gateway Banquet Quarters in the Novi Civic Center are available in the attachment.