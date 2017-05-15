Construction Continues On US-23 Flex Route Project

May 15, 2017

A lot of construction activity is continuing on US-23 as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Flex Route project.



The southbound US-23 ramps to 8 Mile and North Territorial Road are both closed through June while a loop configuration has been implemented at 6 Mile and North Territorial. A number of ramp and other traffic modifications will be forthcoming.



This week, M-DOT advises there will be overnight single lane closures on US-23 between Silver Lake Road and 8 Mile Road for concrete patch work. Then, starting at 8pm Friday through 5am Monday, there will again be a continuous single lane closure on southbound US-23. During the around-the-clock weekend lane closure, there will again be a Stopped Traffic Advisory System active on US-23. The system is placed in advance of the work zone and uses electronic messages boards to display traffic warnings to alert motorists of possible slowing traffic ahead.



Also this week, overnight single lane closures will continue in each direction on US-23 at Joy Road for bridge work.



A link to an updated newsletter from M-DOT detailing progress on the Flex Route project, upcoming closures and modifications is provided. M-DOT photo. (JM)