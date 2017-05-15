Rogers Endorsed Again By FBI Agents Association

May 15, 2017

For a second time, the organization that represents FBI agents has endorsed former Congressman Mike Rogers to become the FBI Director.



On Saturday, the FBI Agents Association offered support to Rogers, a Howell Republican and former FBI agent, to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey. The association previously endorsed Rogers in 2013 after the retirement of former Director Robert Mueller. Former President Obama chose Comey instead. But in a statement Saturday, the association’s president, Thomas F. O’Connor, said that Rogers, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, "exemplifies the principles that should be possessed by the next FBI Director" and noted that “during his time in Congress, Rogers "showed a commitment to confronting threats to our country in a nonpartisan and collaborative manner."



Despite the endorsement, Rogers was not among the first round of candidates interviewed for the position Saturday. They included acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, former Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Alice Fisher, New York state judge and former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Michael Garcia and the FBI special agent in charge in Richmond, Adam Lee. However, Rogers is said to be on Trump’s list of candidates.



Trump’s firing of Comey last week set off a firestorm of criticism, mostly from Democrats but also from some Republicans, that were concerned it had more to do with Comey’s request to expand the investigation into the administration’s ties to Russia than with the stated reason that Comey had lost the ability to effectively lead the bureau. President Trump says he plans to make a "fast decision" on selecting a new FBI director, perhaps naming the replacement before he leaves for his first foreign trip on Friday. Photo Credit: AP (JK)