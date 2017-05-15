Local MSP Post Hosting Anniversary Open House

May 15, 2017

The community is invited to celebrate 100 years with Michigan State Police during an upcoming open house.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is hosting a 100th anniversary open house this Thursday, May 18th. Officials say the fun filled event is suitable for both children and adults. Visitors will be able to meet troopers from the post as well as members of the Emergency Support Team, Marine Services Unit, Canine Unit, Motor Unit and Traffic Safety Division but also check out the Michigan State Police unmanned aerial vehicle.



Recruiters will also be on hand at the event for anyone interested in learning more about joining MSP. (JM)