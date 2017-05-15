Fowlerville Man Killed In Off-Road Motorcycle Crash

May 15, 2017

A Fowlerville man is dead after an off-road motorcycle crash over the weekend.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Dennis James Shepp was riding a motorcycle along the edge of a farm field near Fowlerville and Mason roads just after 7pm Saturday when the motorcycle struck a tree limb laying on the ground. Shepp was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet or any other protective gear. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Bureau. Fowlerville firefighters and Livingston County EMS assisted at the scene. (JK)