Alcohol Deemed Factor In Deadly Crash, Condition Of Three Survivors Improving

May 15, 2017

Investigators now officially believe alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed five people last week in Oceola Township.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post say three people remain hospitalized but are now in stable condition. They include the driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Matthew Carrier of Fenton, his passenger 23-year-old Kyle Lixie, and the driver of the Cadillac CTS struck by Carrier, 39-year-old Albert Boswell.



Several interviews have been conducted and accident investigators are reviewing findings and physical evidence. State Police are also awaiting completion of toxicology reports and say it is now believed alcohol was a factor in the crash. Once the report is completed, it will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.



Police say Carrier failed to stop at the intersection of Argentine Road and M-59 before crashing into the Cadillac on M-59. Two people in Carrier's vehicle were killed. Three others in the Cadillac also died, including a probation agent who had been honored that same night at a Corrections Department banquet.



Today's announcement that alcohol was officially a factor came days after Carrier's mother had posted on social media that her son had been drinking that night and couldn't remember what had happened. (JM/JK)