Emergency Practice Drill To Be Held At Local School Wednesday Morning

May 16, 2017

The Livingston County Emergency Management Department is alerting the public that an event at a Pinckney school on Wednesday is only a drill.



A school reunification drill will take place on Wednesday between 8am and 12pm at St. Mary’s Catholic School on Dexter-Pinckney Road in Pinckney. The drill will include 18 of Livingston County’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteers practicing their part of the county’s School Reunification Plan.



The reunification plan has been developed over the past few years with input from local school and government representatives, as well as first responders. The planned functional drill is the next step in testing the Reunification Plan.



Due to the drill, there will be emergency vehicles visible to the public on the St. Mary’s School campus. Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte says it is important for the public to know that this is only a functional exercise and that there is no emergency on the campus.



The school and the participating agencies are practicing the reunification plan to find what will work best in the event of a disaster or an emergency. The drill is intended to test capabilities such as communications, public information and warning, and volunteer management.

