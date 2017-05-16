No Jail Time For Driver In Crash That Severed Howell Man's Legs

May 16, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Howell man charged in connection to a car crash that severed another man’s legs.



78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider was sentenced in 53rd District Court Monday by Judge Suzanne Geddis to two years’ probation and 10 days of community service. He was charged for his involvement in the November 2016 crash that ultimately resulted in the loss of both legs for Chris Alvarado of Howell.



Steider pleaded no contest last month to a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, indicating he does not accept or deny responsibility for the charge, but agrees to accept punishment. Steider must also complete safe driving classes and counseling, and restitution in the case has been reserved.



Steider previously indicated that he “didn’t see” a stopped vehicle or Chris Alvarado pushing a car before hitting him on Grand River in Genoa Township November 15th. Alvarado had stopped to help push a car that had run out of gas into a nearby parking lot in front of the 2/42 Community Church. The car was driven by a Fowlerville woman, who was driving with her infant child. Alvarado was hit shortly thereafter by Steider. The woman, infant, and Steider were not injured.



Alvarado, who had a lengthy hospital stay, improved over time. Donations to cover his medical expenses poured in from the community to help the father of five who had another child on the way at the time of the incident. Hearings for a civil lawsuit in the case are set for later this year. (DK)