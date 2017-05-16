TRW Tax Abatement Approved By Fowlerville Village Council

May 16, 2017

Monday’s council meeting with the Village of Fowlerville saw the approval of an application that could lead to TRW Automotive receiving a tax break.



TRW Automotive is adding 6,000 square feet to their facility in Fowlerville. The Village of Fowlerville agreed to send an application to the State of Michigan giving TRW an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate for their new facility over a twelve year period. Should the state approve the application, TRW’s real estate property tax would be replaced with the Exemption Certificate Tax which would cut their property tax in half. Village attorney, David Stoker says the tax break would do positive things for Fowlerville, such as create several local jobs.



With the approval of the application, the Village of Fowlerville now awaits the ruling of state officials until further action can be taken. (DF)