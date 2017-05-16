Maltby Students Make Blankets For Local Seniors

May 16, 2017

A group of Brighton students recently blanketed local senior citizens with a show of love and support.



The leadership program at Maltby Intermediate School prepared 30 tie fleece blankets for the residents of Village Manor in Hartland. The leadership group is run under the care of Maltby teachers Karen Storey and Jody Witte, who say the students decided to make the blankets for local seniors as a way to make a difference.



The leadership program at Maltby is composed of about 90 5th and 6th graders with a focus on kindness and creating a culture where all people are treated with respect. (JK)