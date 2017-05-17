Summer Lunch Bunch Kickoff Event Coming To Brighton

May 17, 2017

A program designed to help put to food on the tables of families-in-need is holding a big kickoff event this weekend.



The Salvation’s Army’s Summer Lunch Bunch is back for its ninth year of providing meals and activities for children around the area. Salvation Army Major Preza Morrison said the Summer Lunch Bunch is also a great tool for helping people find information, resources, and other opportunities that will occur in the community that might help them through the summer months.



This year, thanks to a $145,000 grant to the Livingston County Hunger Council, more agencies are able to get involved and pitch in. The grant came from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan and will allow for the purchase of a mobile pantry truck and expansion of programs and services in the community. As a result, the 2017 Happy Healthy Summer Kickoff event is almost double in size from previous years. It will be held this Saturday, May 20th, from 10am to 1pm at The Commons at 2|42 Church in Brighton, and is free for the whole family.



The Detroit Pistons Mascot and Dance Team will be there, along with free samples of food, educational demonstrations, and lots of activities for kids. More information can be found through the link below.(MK)