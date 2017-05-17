Howell Students Advance To National Career And Technical Competition

May 17, 2017

Five local students have earned top honors in state from at a competition held by a national career and technical organization.



The National Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, have invited 5 Howell High School Students to compete at their national conference in July. FCCLA members aim to be difference-makers in careers and communities by taking a large focus on the family aspect. The students recently claimed the highest scores and gold medals at the state level of the Students Taking Action with Recognition event.



Hale Attard was recognized in the Career Investigation category for her research into the job of a child life specialist. Corin Becker and Morgan Rollins presented a small business plan for a coffee shop in the Entrepreneurship category. Finally, Jordan Champagne and Julia Armbruster excelled in the Life Event Planning category for a spring break trip they planned.



This is the 2nd year in a row that Howell High School students have advanced to the national competition. (MK)