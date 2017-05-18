Hornung Elementary Celebrates 40 Years Friday

May 18, 2017

Hornung Elementary School in Brighton is celebrating its 40th anniversary Friday.



To mark the milestone, the school is inviting both past and present students, staff and the community to take part in reunion festivities and a stroll down memory lane. Marcia Oates has been teaching music at Horning for 31 years. She tells WHMI she is very proud of how the district has grown over the years and the celebration will reflect that. Oates says they’ve structured the event in two different fashions; one for current students and staff to serve as a big birthday party celebration and then the open house in the evening, which will be more of a reunion so former students and staff can see what’s different and what’s stayed the same.



During the school day, during which time a drone photographer will be taking an overhead shot of the entire student body lined up in the number 40 for a keepsake. A reunion luncheon at noon is being hosted by the Hornung PTO and an all school assembly is planned to welcome past principals. Over 500 students have made commemorative t-shirts in their art classes to wear.



Friday’s open house will run from 5 to 8pm and feature food vendors, building tours, live entertainment and memorabilia exhibits. Alumni are encouraged to stop by the school to visit with past teachers and friends for an open house with entertainment, conversation areas, and Brighton Area Schools musicians. Oates says some of the original teaching staff from 1977 is coming, along with other returning staff from as far away as Illinois and Arizona. (JM)