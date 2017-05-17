Lane Restrictions In Effect On US-23, Northbound US-23 Ramp To 8 Mile To Close

May 17, 2017

New freeway ramp closures start Friday as part of the US-23 Flex Route project.



Daily flag control operations will be in effect on 8 Mile Road at US-23 through Friday, between 9am and 3pm each day. The lane restrictions on 8 Mile Road are needed for temporary widening work.



Starting Friday, the entrance ramp to northbound US-23 from 8 Mile will be closed for one week for ramp reconstruction. The ramp is anticipated to re-open next Friday at approximately 3pm. A detour will be posted that directs traffic westbound on 8 Mile Road, then northbound on Whitmore Lake Road to M-36, back to northbound US-23.



There will also be a full time, single lane closure this weekend on southbound US-23 from Silver Lake Road to 6 Mile starting at 8pm Friday through 5am Monday. Overnight, single lane closures throughout the work zone will then continue next week for paving and concrete patch work.



M-DOT further advises area motorists to prepare for additional closures next week. Monday through Friday, there will be intermittent 15 minute freeway closures nightly between 1am and 4am on northbound US-23 from North Territorial Road to M-14 for truss installation.



Finally starting on Monday but lasting through June 15th, the entrance ramp to southbound US-23 from North Territorial Road will be closed to reconstruct the interchange. The posted detour is northbound US-23 to 6 Mile to southbound US-23.



M-DOT asks that motorists to drive with caution in the work zone and be alert for traffic slowdowns. (JM)