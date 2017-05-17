Brighton Rotary's 3rd Annual Dash Or Crash Set This Weekend

The Brighton Rotary Club is once again holding a one-day, family-friendly athletic competition that includes a 5k obstacle run, kids run and live entertainment.



The 3rd Annual Top of the Mountain Dash or Crash will be held this Saturday, May 20th at Mt. Brighton. The course will include a climbing wall, a tire bridge and a vertical rope climb, all ending with a sprint down the main hill as the runners are soaked with water from the Mt. Brighton snow guns.



There will also be live bands along with food and beverages served throughout the day at the base of the ski hill. Kids entertainment will include face painting, a bounce house and the Howell Nature Center Wildlife Bus and a bounce house. Funds raised will support Brighton Rotary projects including the Rotary Raiders that builds residential ramps for low-income residents, literacy programs, Gleaners Community Food Bank and college scholarships for Brighton-area students.



You’ll find registration details through the link below. (JK)