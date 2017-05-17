Highland Township Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

May 17, 2017

A Highland Township man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash early this morning while his passenger remains hospitalized in serious condition.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Commerce Township substation and the Commerce Township Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Oakley Park Road and Sutton Lane around 3:18am. Assistance from the Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested.



Authorities say a 2000 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Oakley Park Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the north. The roadway is said to curve to the south at that location. The driver of the Honda motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was identified as a 26-year-old Highland Township man. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later. Police say the rear passenger, a 24-year-old Commerce Township woman who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak by Michigan Survival Flight. She remains hospitalized in serious condition.



Police say alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor. However, they say speed does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. (JM)