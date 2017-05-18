New Lane Closures In Effect For US-23 Bridges In Northern Livingston County

May 18, 2017

New lane closures are in effect for bridges over US-23 in the northern portion of Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says a single lane closure utilizing a temporary signal is in effect on White Lake Road at US-23 through Monday, May 29th. A single lane closure is also in effect on Center Road at US-23 by utilizing a temporary signal through June 7th. Officials advise that although the dates overlap, the two bridges will not have lane closures at the same time.



MDOT says the repairs are "capital preventative maintenance" designed to extend the life of the structures as long as possible. The bridge improvements include deck patching and overlay, beam repair, substructure patching, painting, slope repair and replacement, and approach work. All of the work and related closures are weather dependent. (JM/JK)