Brighton Police Increase Enforcement Of Parking On Sidewalks

May 18, 2017

Increased enforcement efforts are underway in the City of Brighton related to motorists parking across sidewalks.



The City of Brighton Police Department has increased enforcement of parking on sidewalks, after receiving feedback from the community that vehicles frequently block pedestrian and bike traffic in the neighborhoods. A City newsletter states the police department has been issuing warnings to vehicles parked in driveways that hang over onto the sidewalk. The second offense will include a fine.



The various fees for parking related offenses are available on the City of Brighton’s website. (JM)