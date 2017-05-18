Livingston Red Cross 100th Anniversary Open House Saturday

May 18, 2017

The Livingston County Red Cross is kicking off its 100th anniversary celebration this weekend with an open house.



The community will have a chance see the services the Red Cross provides and the changes over the past 100 years while touring the building and Emergency Response Vehicle.



Disaster Services Volunteer and 100th Anniversary Celebration Chair Kathy Alward says the open house will run from 11am to 3pm Saturday and they would love for the community to stop by. She says they will have lots of displays showing historic activities of the Red Cross and where they';re headed with all of the technology and new things they're doing.



The American Red Cross was formed nationally in 1881, with the Livingston County chapter starting operations in 1917 in the wake of the U.S. entry into World War I. Alward says that after Saturday’s open house kick-off, a myriad of activities will be taking place throughout the year to celebrate the 100th anniversary. Various historical displays will later be moved over to the Howell Carnegie District Library for the community to enjoy. The American Red Cross office is located in front of Howell High School, across from the Howell Fire Station on Grand River. (JM/JK)