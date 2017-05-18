Robotic Surgery Now Available At St. Joseph Mercy Livingston

May 18, 2017

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston now offers da Vinci robotic surgery; enabling minimally-invasive advanced general surgery, hernia and bariatric surgery, as well as gynecological, colon and urological procedures.



The da Vinci robotic system is part of the recent $41.1 (m) million Transformation Livingston capital investment at the Howell hospital, which includes a new surgery suite with three state-of-the-art operating rooms equipped with the latest technology. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston successfully completed its first da Vinci robotic surgery on May 8th.



General Surgeon Dr. Eric Davies says surgical robotics enhance their current capabilities with high-definition, three-dimensional visualization and wristed instrumentation – “two significant advantages over traditional minimally-invasive surgery.”



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston President John O’Malley said through the new technology, they can now offer both complex and routine procedures through a few small incisions, offering shorter hospital stays and ultimately a faster recovery time for patients. (JM)