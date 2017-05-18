Local High School Production Wins Statewide Award As Best Musical

May 18, 2017

A local high school theater production has been recognized as the best in Michigan.



The Brighton Musical Theater production of Honeymoon in Vegas is the winner of this year’s Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best Musical. The awards are a celebration of outstanding student achievement in high school musical theater and recognize individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting performance. Brighton High School Choir Director Phil Johnson was a co-director and producer for the show and tells WHMI they were ecstatic to get the news earlier this week. "There are a lot of other fantastic programs in the state of Michigan, a number of which were also nominated along with us. We had some adjudicators come from the Sutton Foster Awards to our show and different judges came different nights to watch the show, and then put their heads together and selected us as the best musical according to them in the state this year."



Meanwhile, Brighton teens Lucas Hardy and Jessica McIntosh are among 52 high school thespians from across the state nominated to compete on the Wharton Center stage for the coveted Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best Actor and Actress. The winners will go on to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on an all-expenses-paid trip this June. They will also each receive a scholarship to Wharton Center's summer Broadway workshop and $1,000 in cash. Johnson says the award is validation for the hard work they put into all of their productions. "We want to put on the best show every night. We really work hard to entertain our audiences and we have been telling people for years that we put on a fantastic show but 'Broadway in Brighton' is how we like to label our shows and so it's really neat to have the opportunity to gather some hardware to back that statement up."



Johnson says the public is invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, May 21st at 7pm at the Wharton Center in East Lansing. You’ll find a link for ticket information below. You can hear Johnson's full interview by Clicking Here (JK)